“Rush” The Taxi Operator Shot and Killed on Salt Spring Road

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): Taxi Operator Shot and Killed – The Montego Hills police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a popular taxi operator, along Salt Spring Road in the parish, on Wednesday night, February 26.

The deceased has been identified as 52-year-old Earl England, otherwise called “Rush” taxi operator of a Farm Heights address.

Reports by the police are that about 8:30 p.m., on Wednesday, England was transporting passengers from the directions of downtown Montego Bay to Salt Spring, when he was ambushed by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting England multiple times to his upper body, before making their escape in the area on foot.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, England who was found suffering from gunshot wounds, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.