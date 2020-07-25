Runkus is Very Much Alive and in Hospital

One of Montego Bay’s most loved selectors Runkus, who operated his Ruckus For Life Vibration sound system in the western city is now a patient at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

A few years ago Runkus was admitted to hospital with a kidney problem. He, however, overcame the odds and was back into promotion and playing at several parties. Rumors were circulating on social media that he died on Wednesday. However, when contacted one of his close friends said that he is alive but had been admitted to the Cornwall Regional Hospital with kidney problems.

During the days, Runkus can be seen hanging out at his favourite spot, at the Best Care Pharmacy on St James Street. Over the years he has shown a knack to help ‘buss’ and promote some of St James’ upcoming artistes.