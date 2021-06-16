Runaway tourist got deported from Jamaica

The Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court has ordered the deportation of an American tourist who ran off in Jamaica and was found living in Waterhouse, St Andrew.

The runaway tourist, whose given name is Tony Willis, admitted in court yesterday that he illegally came into the country on a cruise ship on July 22, 2019 and departed the vessel without being given the ‘leave to land’ agreement by an immigration officer.

The matter which was presided by Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague resulted in Willis being slapped with two charges, with an imposed fine of $10,000 or 30-days’ imprisonment. Along with these charges, the illegal tourist was ordered deported by judge Montague.

“I am now going to sign a certificate of conviction and a recommendation that you be deported from this country. Alright, Sir? So you should be carted off from this country. All the best to you,” Montague declared.

The alleged reports are that, Willis arrived in the country on the ‘Liberty of the Seas’ cruise ship, under the disguised name ‘Corey Bates,’ which he presented using fraudulent documents. However, when the vessel docked in Falmouth Trelawny, Willis cunningly disembarked the ship and left without receiving the ‘permission to land’ consent from the immigration officer.

He informed the judge yesterday that since then, he has been on the island “residing with his in-laws” in Waterhouse.

Willis who is of dark complexion and sports dreadlocks hair, was found during a police operations in the rough inner-city community of Waterhouse on May 15th.

