Ruhanna & A$AP Rocky are officially a couple!

Rihanna officially has a new beau in her life, but longtime fans of the pop star and business mogul shouldn’t be all that surprised by her latest romantic selection.

According to multiple reports, Rihanna is dating rapper and longtime friend A$AP Rocky, following months of romantic speculation surrounding the two stars.

The confirmation of the new couple comes after it was reported yesterday that the pair were spotted over the weekend at the Beatrice Inn in New York City.

This recent outing, of course, isn’t the first time the two have stepped out publicly together.

Over the summer, A$AP Rocky appeared alongside Rihanna for the mogul’s debut campaign of her skincare venture, Fenty Skin.

The rapper joined a roster of talent including Lil Nas X and model Paloma Elsesser to launch the gender-neutral line, and even helped Rihanna with a series of campaign videos and interviews promoting the brand.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

