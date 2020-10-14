Ruel Reid’s Associate Arrested

A former consultant to the Ministry of Education Gail Dunwell is in police custody.
Dunwell, a former close associate to former Education Minister Ruel Reid was a donor consultant to the Ministry of Education. Her name emerged in discussions over mismanagement and allegations of misuse of funds at the Caribbean Maritime University. She was arrested on her arrival at the Norman Manley Airport last night.

