Royal Caribbean Int’l restarting cruise from Bahamas June 12

The much-anticipated return of cruise shipping in the Caribbean will be realised on June 12, 2021, when global cruise giants Royal Caribbean International will set sail from new homeport, Nassau, The Bahamas.

The cruise line, the second biggest in the world behind Carnival has announced a summer line-up of seven-night cruises onboard ‘Adventure of the Seas’, where “vacationers now have the chance to island-hop and relish the adventures they have missed”.

This, the cruise line said in a press release, will include the first series of two back-to-back days on Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s “game-changing” private island destination in The Bahamas, and “quality time” exploring Grand Bahama Island, The Bahamas, and Cozumel, Mexico.

Bookings for the round-trip cruise, which started last week Wednesday (March 24) and which Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Royal Caribbean Group, Richard Fain, described as “an exceptional response”, is currently going on and in anticipation of the sail date, starting June 12.

For his part, President of Royal Caribbean International, Michael Bayley, said that the opportunity to ‘homeport’ in The Bahamas is a testament to the tremendous partners the government and the people of the island nation “have been to us for more than 50 years”.

Bahamian Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Hubert A. Minnis said the “news that the cruise industry is going to begin homeporting in The Bahamas is exciting”.

Minister of Tourism & Aviation, Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar, said that cruising is a vital part of The Bahamas’ economy and “having Royal Caribbean and their guests return to our shores will contribute greatly to restoring and reactivating tourism”.