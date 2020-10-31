Rowe’s promotion forces election at Police Federation

Chairman Patrae Rowe
Elections will now have to be held for the top post in the Police
Federation of Jamaica after Chairman Patrae Rowe was promoted to

the rank of Inspector.

Rowe was one of 57 sergeants promoted to the rank of inspector. The
appointments took effect October 1 but were published in the Force

orders only yesterday, Friday October 30.

The Federation’s members come from the ranks of Constable to
Sergeant and its officers can only come from those ranks.
The Federation’s annual election of officers should have been held at
its Conference in May but that did not take place, because of COVID-
19.
The Force Orders, published Friday, also announced the promotions
of 17 successful participants of the Law Enforcement Instructors’
Training Course. Nine Corporals were promoted to the rank of
Sergeant while eight Constables were promoted to Corporal.

