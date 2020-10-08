Rose Heights Teen Charged with Robbery, in St James

The St James police have arrested and charged a teenage boy in connection with the robbery of a taxi operator in Farm Heights community, on Wednesday, August 12.

The accused teen has been identified as 19-year-old Alonzo Vincent, otherwise called ‘Chico’ of Village Top, Rose Heights, in the parish.

Reports are that about 9:00 pm, the taxi operator was transporting passengers to Farm Heights community when Vincent who posed as a passenger, brandished a handgun ordered the driver to stop.

He complied and was ordered from the vehicle followed by which Vincent opened fire hitting him several times before escaping with his vehicle.

The taxi operator was assisted to Hospital by a passing motorist, where he was admitted and treated.

Vincent was apprehended on Friday, September 25, and subsequently charged on Monday.