Rose Heights Man Dies after Swallowing Gramoxone

A Rose Heights taximan died in the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) on Saturday, May 30 after reportedly consuming a small portion of the poisonous substance called Gramoxone. The taximan has been identified as Paul Jarrett.

According to a reliable source, Jarrett has been having a domestic problem which he felt was becoming unmanageable and poured some of the herbicide, Gramoxone into a bottle and consumed a small portion.

He was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he died on Saturday last. A friend of his said he was a very good man. “He never in any war with anyone, he was the one who followed me to buy my first car, I really feel sorry to know that things ended out with him that way,” said his friend.

Alan Lewin