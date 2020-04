Detectives from the Barnett Street Police Station charged 29-year-old Tion Brown of Green Tank, Rose Heights, St. James with House Breaking and Larceny on Friday, April 24.

Reports are that about 10:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 14, the owner of a daycare discovered that furniture and a sum of money were taken from her establishment. A report was made to the Police and Brown was arrested. He was charged following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.