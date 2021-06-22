Ronnie Oneal Found Guilty, Now Faces Death Penalty – Video

This trial was three years in the making, but after a few hours, a jury found Ronnie Oneal III guilty of the brutal murders of his 11-year-old daughter and mother of his two children in 2018. His son barely survived the attack and lived to testify against his father at the age of 11, the young boy was 9 years old when the incident occurred.

Jurors heard heartbreaking testimony last Wednesday morning at the Ronnie Oneal murder trial as the father who is representing himself asked his son, “Did I hurt you that night of this incident?” The son replied, “Yes… you stabbed me.” Investigators have said Oneal shot Kenyatta Baron and beat her with a shotgun, used a hatchet to stab his daughter repeatedly, then stabbed his young son before lighting the boy and their house on fire.

Check out the closing statements in the trial below.