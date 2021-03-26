Romeich Major Assists Hundreds of Families Ahead of Lockdown

Artiste Manager & Producer, Romeich Major, took to the streets today (March 25) to help hundreds of families who have been struggling during the ongoing pandemic.

He shared that he’s received assistance from corporate entities such as Wisynco group, Grace, Honey Bun Ja and others to undertake his latest initiative.

Romeich revealed that the original target was set at 100 families.

However, due to the overwhelming response, he said he was able to assist 300.

He took to social media to express how grateful he is for the support. Many persons have been stocking up on food supplies, following the government’s announcement of new curfew orders set to begin this weekend.