Romeich Jokingly Teases His ‘First Single’ Alongside TeeJay

Dancehall mega manager and businessman, Romeich may be ready to add ‘artiste’ to his resume.

The CEO of Romeich Entertainment jokingly teased that he is ready to release his first official single as an artiste, with Romeich Entertainment signee, TeeJay.

“Look out for my First single along side @uptopboss_official a problems now @jadethajem weh them ago do yah now!!!! Learn that @uptop_camp_ a lock the Place”, Romeich wrote as a caption for a photo with himself and Teejay. He added that the “video shoot today was sick!!!!!”

Several dancehall artistes jumped in his comments following his “announcement”. Dancehall artist Konshens replied to Romeich, saying “loww it” to which he replied, “Yah go wish you could dj like me trust me bro i killled it”.

Another Romeich Entertainment signee, Jade Tha Jem replied with some words of encouragement. “Mi naaaah ask if dah song ya a come run di place!!! Guh fi dem Bossy! #collaboftheyear”, she said.

Romeich also joked about a potential collaboration with dancehall princess, Shenseea. “Song baddd mek u nae gi mi a verse “, Shen-Yeng said regarding the song, to which Romeich replied, “me and you soon do one mumma you know your my favourite female artist so its my dream to do a song with you”.

There is much sarcasm detected in Romeich’s responses to the announcement, but whether or not he is trolling, fans seem to be here for the manager’s potential music career. Several fans expressed excitement for his potential collaboration with the Uptop Boss.

Of course, the photo posted may just be a picture from one of Teejay’s upcoming music video shoots. So whether or not Romeich will actually be featured on a single, we will have to wait and see.

Source: Dancehallmag