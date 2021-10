Rojas, Warholm, and McLaughlin Tokyo World Records Ratified

World Athletics announced that the following world records set at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been ratified:

Women’s world triple jump record

15.67m Yulimar Rojas (VEN) Tokyo 1 August 2021

Men’s world 400m hurdles record

45.94 Karsten Warholm (NOR) Tokyo 3 August 2021

Women’s world 400m hurdles record

51.46 Sydney McLaughlin (USA) Tokyo 4 August 2021