Rojas pulls off world-leading triple jump 15.41 in Madrid

Tokyo 2020 triple jump Olympic champion Yulimar Rojas was it again in terms of individual brilliance, who shone brightest on Wednesday, March 2, at the Villa de Madrid, the final World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold.

The Venezuelan superstar, in the arena where she set the world indoor record at 15.43m two years ago, Rojas who set a new world record of 15.67m during the Tokyo Games twice gave that mark a major scare – jumping 15.35m and then 15.41m. The next best was Cuba’s Liadagmis Povea with 14.08m.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay produced another dominant run in the women’s 1500m, the world indoor record-holder clocking a meeting record of 3:57.38 to come home well clear of compatriots Hirut Meshesha (4:02.22) and Freweyni Hailu (4:03.38). It meant Tsegay took a comfortable victory in the overall tour standings.

