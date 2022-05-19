Rojas, Holloway, and Duplantis Indoor World Records Ratified

World Athletics announced the world records set by Yulimar Rojas, Grant Holloway, and Mondo Duplantis during the indoor season have been ratified.

Rojas’s 15.74m triple jump, Duplantis’s 6.20m pole vault, and Holloway’s 7.29 clocking in the 60m hurdles – all achieved on the same day, March 20, at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Belgrade 22 – are all now officially in the record books, as is the 6.19m Duplantis cleared at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting earlier in March.

Duplantis’s 6.20m vault and Rojas’s 15.74m leap are outright world records as they are superior to the best ever outdoor performances achieved in those disciplines.

Rojas, competing on the morning of 20 March, opened her competition with a safe-looking 15.19m in the first round and then fouled in the second. In the third she was beyond 15 metres again (15.04m) then she had another big jump in round four – landing at a mark that looked near her own world lead of 15.41m – but that was judged a foul.

The next was not. She jumped 15.36m to match the championship record set in 2004 and miss her own world indoor record by just seven centimetres.

She wasn’t done, though. Taking to the runway one last time, she engaged the crowd and was roared to her fifth consecutive global gold medal, landing at 15.74m to win by exactly a metre.