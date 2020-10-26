Roddy Ricch & The Weeknd lead 2020 AMAs nominations

The 2020 American Music Awards nominations were unveiled today (Oct.26).

Without even releasing an album this year, Roddy Ricch leads all artists in total nominations outside of The Weeknd, who also notched eight for himself.

Roddy will compete in both Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year categories.

His Billboard Hot 100-topping “ROCKSTAR” collaboration with DaBaby is nominated for collaboration of the year, while “The Box” is up for Favorite Song Pop/Rock.

Most of the rapper’s award season victories comes from his 2019 Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial album.

“The Box” single became inescapable for the early portion of 2020 with the 30-Roc-produced anthem spending 11 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Megan Thee Stallion earned five nominations as well, which leads all women artists in the field. Doja Cat and DaBaby also are up for four nominations apiece, tying Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Lady Gaga.