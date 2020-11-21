Rocco Lopez takes lead in Alliance Buccaneer Golf Tournament

Sixteen-year-old junior golfer Rocco Lopez is the day one leader in the Alliance Buccaneer Memorial Golf Tournament which teed off on Saturday at the Caymanas Golf Club in St. Catherine. He shot five birdies and three bogeys to end the day on two under par 70. He is the only golfer to finish day one on an under par score.

Lopez was pleased with his performance. He said “I feel really good but there is still room for improvement.” He commented on the course conditions “well the course was definitely different to what I played in Georgia so I still need to get use to these type of courses but today the course was playing good and I am looking forward to playing tomorrow.”

Defending champion William Knibbs was two strokes back on even par 72 after having a rough start. He recovered after hole number ten and now looks forward to today’s (Sunday) play. “I made a lot of unforced errors the first ten holes. I started to execute better after that. I ended at even par so I am still in the mix. Can’t ask for much more.” Knibbs scorecard showed six birdies and one bogey for the last nine holes while the front nine showed just one birdie, three bogeys and two double bogeys.

Justin Burrowes, the 2018 winner started the day fairly good and was at one under par at one stage but closed out at one over par 73 after the day’s playoff eighteen holes.

Another full day of golf is expected today (Sunday) at Caymanas, starting with 7:00 am tee time. The golfers are playing in various handicap categories which includes Ladies and Juniors as well.

The tournament features two different competitions running concurrently. One is a two-day – 36-hole Jamaica Golf Association qualifier while the other is a Stableford competition in the form of a charity fund raiser for the Laws Street Trade Training Centre.

The main awards presentation will be done immediately following the close of play.