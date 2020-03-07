Rocco Lopex Leads at National Trials for Junior Golfers

Rocco Lopex Leads at National Trials: After day one of the Jamaica Golf Association’s National Trials for the juniors who will represent the country later this year in the Dominican Republic, in the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championships, Fifteen year old Rocco Lopez leads all golfers on the Caymanas Golf Course.

Lopez shot one over par 73 to lead Sebastian Azan 78 by five strokes while Aman Dhiman shot 80, to take the top three positions respectively in the Boys 15 & Under age group.

Boys Thirteen and Under leader Ryan Lue posted 77 ahead of Aaron Ghosh 90 and Ellis Rushaun 103 for the top three spots in the age group category.

Tristan Brown who is looking to qualify to represent Jamaica for the second consecutive year leads the Boys eighteen and Under category after shooting six over par 78. Michael Lowe 80 occupies the second spot while Kristian Chin is just one stroke back on 81.

On the girls side, Mattea Issa 82, Samantha Azan 89 and Katri Annuoshka 109 occupy the top three spots in the Thirteen and Under age group.

Winni Lau was the only girl to compete in the Girls 15 and Under section. She shot thirteen over par 85.

Saturday’s second day action will see the age group leaders tee off in the morning as follows: Rocco Lopez – 9:30, Ryan Lue – 9:40, Tristan Brown – 9:00, Mattea Issa – 9:50 and Winni Lau also at 9:50.

Twenty seven golfers have been invited to compete for places on the national team while some have been invited to give them valuable experience for the future.

Jamaica is still looking for its first win in the CAJGC having placed second in 2018 and narrowly missing out in 2019.

