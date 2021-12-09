Robbie Shakespeare Death Shocks Entertainment Industry

Influential Jamaican reggae artist Robbie Shakespeare – one half of the duo Sly and Robbie – has died aged 68.

He died in Florida where he had recently been in hospital for kidney surgery, the Jamaica Gleaner reports.

The prolific bassist and music producer is credited with revolutionising the sound of reggae and dancehall music.

Culture Minister Olivia Grange announced his death and said Shakespeare was one of the country’s great musicians.

“Sly and Robbie took bass playing and drumming to the highest level as they made music for themselves as a group, and for many other artistes locally and internationally,” she said in a statement.

Throughout a career spanning almost 50 years, Shakespeare collaborated with artists as varied as Madonna, Bob Dylan, No Doubt, Peter Tosh, the Rolling Stones and Grace Jones

Shakespeare helped create the unique sounds heard in Murder She Wrote and Bam Bam – two songs considered some of the most legendary and important in reggae and dancehall.