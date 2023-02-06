Robbery Suspect Handed over to Police in Clarendon

A man who broke into the home of a Sangsters Heights resident in Clarendon was nabbed and handed over to the police on Friday, February 3.
The accused is 31-year-old Roger Bailey, otherwise called ‘Butter’ of Sangsters Heights, Clarendon.
Reports are that about 12:30 a.m., the occupant of the home arrived to find his rear window and door pried open. He went to investigate and saw the accused standing in a section of the house holding a television and two pairs of Clarks shoes in boxes at his feet. An alarm was raised and residents came to assist, during which Bailey was accosted.
Bailey was subsequently handed over to the police and charged with the offences of House Breaking and Larceny.