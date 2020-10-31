Robbers Who Fired Shots At The Police Charged

Jamaica News: The St. Andrew Central Police are reporting that there are new developments in their investigation that has been ongoing since robbers on a motorcycle shot at a Police team that tried to apprehend them in the Old Hope Road area on Wednesday, October 21.

The culprit is who was nabbed in that incident has been charged, while his alleged accomplice has since been caught and later charged.

They are 18-year-old Dontae Williams of Spaulding Lane, Kingston 5 and28-year-old Dushawn Gentles, otherwise called ‘Shane’ of Kew Lane, Kingston 13.Both have been charged with Robbery with Aggravation, Shooting with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

Reports are that about 12:10 p.m., a team from the Matilda’s Corner Police Station went in pursuit of two men on a motorcycle who were reportedly seen snatching a woman’s handbag on Old Hope Road in St Andrew.The robbers reportedly opened gunfire at the team on Bundy Lane, then fled to Swallowfield area when the Police repelled their gun attack.

Reinforcements in the form of the Matilda’s Corner Quick Response Team and a team from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) were organised by the Police Emergency Communications Centre and the men were again intercepted along North Avenue in Swallowfield, St. Andrew. The robbers fired at the Police again. The team however disabled the motorcycle and both men ran in different directions.