Robbers who fired on cops charged

Jamaica News: Two men travelling on a motorcycle who had a running gun battle with police who tried to apprehend them after they snatched a woman’s bag have been charged.

They are 18-year-old Dontae Williams of Spaulding Lane, Kingston 5 and 28-year-old Dushawn Gentles, otherwise called ‘Shane’ of Kew Lane, Kingston 13. Both have been charged with robbery with aggravation, shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

Reports are that about 12:10 p.m., on Wednesday, October 21, a team from the Matilda’s Corner Police Station went in pursuit of two men on a motorcycle who had snatched a woman’s handbag on Old Hope Road in St Andrew. The robbers reportedly opened gunfire at the team on Bundy Lane, then fled to Swallowfield area, when the police repelled their gun attack.

Police reinforcements again intercepted the men along North Avenue in Swallowfield, St. Andrew. The robbers fired at the Police again. The team however disabled the motorcycle and both men ran in different directions.

Williams was held at a premises on Swallowfield Road. A Beretta 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him.

Gentles, who had reportedly been the driver of the motorcycle, fled but was later held in the Old Hope Road area.

A black knapsack with items that were subsequently identified as belonging to a woman who was robbed earlier the same day as well as three motorcycles were also seized in the incident.

Williams and Gentles were charged after being interviewed in the presence of their attorneys. Their court dates are being finalised.