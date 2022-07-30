Robbers Intercepted in Kingston Eastern

Cops Make Headway In Bike Robbery Case
A manhunt is on way for two suspects that fled the scene of a shooting incident that occurred along the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in Kingston Eastern on Friday, July 29.

From information received about 12:10 p.m., lawmen were conducting patrols in the area when they were informed of a robbery in progress. When they got to Rockfort two motorcycles were seen, with two men aboard each motorcycle, matching the description of the robbery suspects. Both drivers were signalled to stop, however, they did not comply.

The men subsequently pulled firearms and fired several shots at the police. The gunfire was returned and one of the motorcycles fell. The men tried to escape, however, one of them fell to the ground clutching a Smith and Wesson Revolver, loaded with four rounds of ammunition. The other man was accosted.

The two injured men were transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead and the other admitted under police guard. The other two hoodlums remain at large.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays as the scene is currently being processed.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation is being asked to contact the Rockfort Police at 876-922-2941, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

