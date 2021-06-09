Robber whose Face Mask Fell off while Robbing Manchester Taxi Operator, Held By Police

One of two robbers, who held up a taxi operator at gunpoint and robbed him of cash, in Kendal, Manchester, on Sunday, June 6, has been apprehended by the police after his face mask fell from his face during the robbery incident.

The accused who has since been charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, has been identified as 20-year-old Antwan Lowe, otherwise called ‘Jay’, of Job Lane, in Christiana, Manchester.

Reports by the Kendal police are that about 7:15 am, the taxi operator picked up Lowe and another man along the roadway, after they posed as passengers.

On reaching a section of the roadway, the men held the driver at gunpoint, and he applied speed to the vehicle which crashed into a perimeter fence.

The men proceeded to rob the taxi operator and a tussle ensued between them, during which Lowe’s mask fell from his face.

The robbers then fled the scene and the matter was reported to the police. An investigation was immediately launched which led to the accused being apprehended while in the process of boarding another taxi, to leave the area.