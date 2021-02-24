Robber Shot by Licensed Firearm Holder in Mandeville, Following Robbery

The Mandeville police in the Parish of Manchester, are now in search of a wounded robber, who reportedly fled the scene of a robbery at Lincoln district, in the area on Monday, February 22, after he was shot and wounded by a licensed firearm holder.

The police also reported that the injured robber managed to escape with cash amount to over $100,000.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm, the man who was armed with a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol, with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds, went to the home of the victim and robbed him of the cash.

The victim raised an alarm, and a licensed firearm holder who was close by challenged the gunman, who was shot and injured during the confrontation.

The gunman reportedly dropped the Illegal gun, but still managed to escape with the loot. The police were then summoned, and upon arrival, the Illegal weapon left behind by the armed robber was handed over to them.