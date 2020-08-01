Robber held in clothes he had stolen the day before

Police have arrested a man who they say broke into a house on two consecutive days and was

held the second time in the clothing he had stolen the day before.

The alleged robber has been identified as 20-year-old Nickoloy Forbes of Barrett Hall, St.

James.

Reports are that on Sunday, July 26, the complainant securely locked up his house in Lucea,

Hanover and left. On his return he observed that his house was broken into and several items

were stolen.

One Glock magazine, thirty-three rounds of ammunition, several pieces of jewellery valuing

approximately J$1 Million, cash amounting to J$309,000 among items of clothing were

missing. The matter was reported to the Police.

About 5:00 p.m., on Monday, July 27 after breaking into the complainant’s house a second

time, Forbes was caught in the house dressed in the clothes he had stolen. He was

subsequently charged with burglary and larceny on Thursday, July 30.

His court date is being finalised.