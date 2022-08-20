Robber Fatally Shot, Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Manchester

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an unidentified man, by a license firearm holder at a business establishment in Mandeville, Manchester on Thursday, August 18.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 11:10 p.m., two gunmen entered the business establishment— one of whom ordered a drink. One of the gunmen then pulled a firearm, and attempted to rob the bartender. The license firearm holder intervened and challenged the gunmen.

Following the gunfight, one of the men was seen with gunshot wounds. The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One Model 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was recovered from the scene.