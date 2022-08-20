Robber Fatally Shot, Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Manchester

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of an unidentified man, by a license firearm holder at a business establishment in Mandeville, Manchester on Thursday, August 18.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that about 11:10 p.m., two gunmen entered the business establishment— one of whom ordered a drink. One of the gunmen then pulled a firearm, and attempted to rob the bartender. The license firearm holder intervened and challenged the gunmen.

Following the gunfight, one of the men was seen with gunshot wounds. The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One Model 9mm pistol with a magazine containing nine 9mm rounds of ammunition was recovered from the scene.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com