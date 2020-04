Jamaica News: A St. Thomas man was charged by the police on Friday with house breaking, larceny and receiving stolen property.

The man, 20-year-old farmer and construction worker, Tavaughn Williams, was charged following a break in at a house in Soho district in Seaforth, St Thomas.

Williams, who is of the same community, was arrested after items that were stolen from the house were found in his possession, the police said.

His court date is being finalised.