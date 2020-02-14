Robber Caught by residents in St Thomas

A man who was caught by residents while attempting to break into a shop in Dalvey district, in St Thomas, on Thursday morning, February 13, was handed over to the police along with a homemade handgun.

The identity of the accused man is being withheld pending further investigations.

Reports by the Golden Grove police are that about 3:25 a.m., residents living in the community cornered the accused man while he was attempting to climb through the window of a local shop.

The residents held the robber and then summoned the police, and upon their arrival, he was handed over to the lawmen

Recent News
