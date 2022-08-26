Road Traffic Violator Fined $2,000

A St. James motorist was on Wednesday, August 24 fined $2,000 for violating the Road Traffic Act when he appeared in the St. James Parish Court.

Cedric Edwards pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to wear seatbelt.

The dates and details of the incident were not provided, but the police were reportedly conducting traffic duties on separate occasions last year and this year when they stopped Edwards for failing to wear his seatbelt.

Presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley imposed a $1,000 fine or 10 days in jail on each of the charges.

