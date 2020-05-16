RJRGLEANER Group Cuts Salaries, Lays Off 93 Workers Amid COVID Impact

RJRGleaner Group Plans Debate For St. Mary South Eastern Candidates
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group has laid off 93 workers and implemented salary cuts for others amid the economic impact of the coronavirus in Jamaica.

In a statement, the management said it has become necessary to implement a range of internal measures to reduce expenses.

It said while the entire group has been negatively impacted, the print operations have
been seriously affected both locally and overseas.

The company also said in the broadcast division, several programmes have been suspended even as a range of new COVID-19 related ones have been introduced in the areas of education, health and public affairs.

“The Group continues to make serious effort in providing strong support to
vulnerable groups in Jamaica at this time, even as we take tough measures
internally to re-align our business to survive the financial ravages of COVID-19,” said a spokesperson in the statement.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....