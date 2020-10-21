RJR/Gleaner Group speaks on its chairman’s endorsement of Golding

Jamaica News: The RJR Gleaner Communications Group, the largest media group in the country, is seeking to explain how its chairman Joseph Matalon publicly endorsed the candidacy of Mark Golding to lead the PNP and is to face no sanction for it.

Traditionally, media houses in Jamaica or their leaderships do not endorse political candidates or parties.

However last Sunday, Mr Matalon who heads the Board that controls Radio Jamaica, TVJ, the Gleaner and at least five other national media entities endorsed Mr Golding who is running as a candidate for the leadership of the People’s National Party. Lisa Hanna is the other candidate so far declared for the November 7 election.

The RJR Group said it met yesterday to discuss the matter. According to a statement from the Group, Matalon said Golding was his friend for over 30 years and he would have endorsed him regardless of party. The Board said it accepted that Matalon, a non-executive chairman, endorsed Golding in his personal or business capacity.

Debate has been raging since the endorsement saying it was clear that the Gleaner Group is behind Golding and the PNP.