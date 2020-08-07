Rita Ora DJs Ishawna’s Equal Rights In Black Bikini

British singer Rita Ora is enjoying her Ibiza getaway with girlfriends and her boyfriend, and it seems that she’s a fan of Dancehall artiste Ishawna.

In an Instagram post, the Let You Love Me singer can be seen singing and dancing to the raunchy lyrics of Equal Rights, which many regard as a female anthem that promotes and seeks to normalize oral sex for women.

Videos of the singer dancing were posted by one of her best friends- hairstylist Jade Rae Williams to her Instagram account. Some were reposted by Ora herself.

In one post, she says, “why do I always think I’m a DJ?” as she jokingly laughed at herself dancing and waving her arms in the air in peculiar black bikini.

The chart-topping singer, 29, in another Instagram story video said “one drink and Rita Rozay comes out!” as she recites lyrics from the song, which drew condemnation from many male artistes and certain sections of Jamaica society including the church.

Ora is said to be enjoying some downtime with her loved ones, including new boyfriend Romain Gavras, on a sun-soaked trip to the Spanish luxury island.

Ora can also be seen dancing to the dancehall remix of Ed Sheeran’s Shape Of You as she threw her arms in the air before running her fingers through her hair and swaying to the beat of the music.

Meanwhile, Ishawna took notice of the DJ session and proudly reposted the video on her Instagram with the caption, “@ritaora playing my song Equal Rights .”

Known for her provocative fashion and music that challenges norms, the Dancehall singer’s performance at Reggae Sumfest, two weeks ago, was one of the most talked-about acts at the virtual staging of the staple event. Ishawna ended that performance with a rendition of Equal Rights.

The singer, who says she’s currently making millions on OnlyFans, also shared a sultry bikini photo of her own on Instagram today.

Source: Dancehallmag