Rita Marley Selling Historic Home In Nassau, Bahamas For $980,000 – See Inside Photos!

The wife of reggae legend Bob Marley, Rita Marley is selling what many consider to be a historic home in Nassau, Bahamas.

The home is called “La Randa,” and according to reports, was built in 1920 by a rum runner during the prohibition era. Marley has decided to sell it for US $980,000.

La Randa is 3,900 square feet with three bedrooms, three baths, and sits on a 45,629 square feet lot.

According to the release issued by Engel & Völkers: “‘La Randa is a home that has a unique story to tell”, including the fact that it once featured a tunnel from the basement to the sea which has since been closed off.

The Bahamas was an important smuggling route during US prohibition in the 1920s to early 1930s. Listing agent Silvina Andrews said “the brick walls and tavern-like windows in the basement level of the house certainly inspire the imagination.”

“Authentic architectural features are reflective of a commitment to its history, and perfectly embodies this one of a kind brick beauty, the release continued.”

Andrews added, “The property is one of kind. Whether you want something authentic to build an island lifestyle around or operate a vacation home that stands out with tremendous marketing potential, this is a real gem. A new owner can apply for the Historic Register which would allow for the exemption of real property tax.”

La Randa is also a resilient structure and was one of the few homes in the area left intact following the Great Hurricane of 1929.

Rita Marley, was a member of the vocal group the I Threes, along with Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt, who gained fame as the backing vocalists for Bob Marley and the Wailers. She met Bob Marley in the mid-1960s. They got married in February 1966 spending about 15 years together before his death in 1981. She’s now 74-years old and the matriarch of the proud Marley legacy. Most of his offspring are involved in reggae in one way or another.

The listing further states that the almost million-dollar home has several of its original features, like the ceramic tiles and wood floors. There’s a living area that connects to a dining room, as well as an updated kitchen and a backyard with a swimming pool and garden.

“Much of the detail throughout this home was carefully selected and provides an abundance of charm, giving the home the potential to meet modern luxury,” the listing says. “There’s plenty of potential for the savvy investor or first home buyer.”

The lucky buyer of the historic home will also get a one-bedroom guest cottage along with a two-year membership to Nassau’s Palm Cay Beach Club.

The reason for selling the home hasn’t been made clear but in 2019 Rita Marley was made a citizen of Ghana. She was among the 126 Africans in the Diaspora selected by President Nana Akufo- Addo.

It could be that she is looking for a new adventure.

Source: Dancehallmag