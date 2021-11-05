Risk Assessment Tool Developed Through CCRI Pilot

Jamaica has been participating in a Coalition of Climate Resilience Investment (CCRI) pilot, which has resulted in the development of a systemic risk assessment tool.

This was disclosed by Director General of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), Dr. Wayne Henry, who said the tool will enable the infusion of risk components in the country’s infrastructure development programmes.

Dr. Henry said the engagement was undertaken with the support of the CCRI Secretariat, the Green Climate Fund (GCF), and the University of Oxford.

He was speaking during a digital high-level forum on ‘Strengthening Disaster Risk Governance: Lessons from COVID-19’, on Thursday (November 4).

The forum formed part of the seventh semi-virtual Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas and the Caribbean, which was held at the Jamaica Conference, downtown Kingston, from November 1 to 4, under the theme ‘Building Resilient Economies in the Americas and the Caribbean’.

The CCRI, which is a United Nations (UN) Action Summit and 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) flagship initiative, represents the commitment of the global private financial industry, in partnership with key private and public institutions, to foster the more efficient integration of physical climate risks in investment decision-making.

Dr. Henry said the risk assessment tool promises to be “extremely useful”, noting that “as we map the country’s assets… that [tool] will help in the financing implications of our infrastructure”.

Noting that greater risk assessments are being incorporated in Jamaica’s planning framework, Dr. Henry said “we are seeing more forward thinking [and efforts] to anticipate [future outcomes], as we begin to build resilience in the overall risk management apparatus in the country”.

Meanwhile, the Director General said that the geospatial information system (GIS) has been used extensively in Jamaica’s response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

He informed that the National Emergency Response Geographic Information System (NERGIS) team has maintained a dashboard that displays current developments with the health crisis.

Additionally, Dr. Henry said an electronic database of records was prepared, using information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

He indicated that those records include suspected and confirmed cases, close contact persons, deaths, recoveries, source areas, whether imported or locally, and the status of quarantine and isolation facilities.

Dr. Henry said the Ministry was also supported through the development of map products, including classified information that needed to be represented spatially.

“That was important as we were mapping areas of the country and giving policy advice to help to manage the spread of the pandemic,” he added.

Dr. Henry also advised that the NERGIS team used GIS to generate boundary maps for designated quarantine areas, COVID-19 case maps, and the mapping of critical facilities, such as distribution centres managed by civil society organisations.

The four-day conference was jointly hosted by the Government of Jamaica, the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Regional Office for the Americas and the Caribbean, and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).