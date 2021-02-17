Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line now officially worth $1B

According to Forbes Magazine, Superstar Fenty x Savage brand reaches a major milestone.

The lingerie line is now valued at $1 billion dollars!

Forbes states “Fashion, culture and private equity have collided with Rihanna’s successful Savage x Fenty hitting another major milestone by raising its $115 million Series B funding round, at a $1 billion valuation.”

The lingerie brand’s revenue grew by more than 200% last year.

Savage x Fenty also “increased its active VIP member base by more than 150%.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on the Entertainer to release her R9 album.