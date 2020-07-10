Rihanna’s Reggae-Inspired Album ‘R9’ Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

There is no word on when Rihanna will be debuting her highly anticipated reggae-inspired album, which has been dubbed ‘R9’ by fans. This after the Bajan pop sensation said that she had put what would be her ninth studio project on hold following the coronavirus pandemic, which crippled many industries, including music.

According to media reports, RiRi is looking to build on her beauty empire. She has now trademarked her new line, which will be called the Buff Ryder. She’s going to be focused on this new project exclusively as her goal is to become a beauty billionaire, according to a sun.co.uk source.

“Rihanna’s ninth album is on hold indefinitely. She wants to make her millions with beauty and is planning a new skincare line to go alongside her Fenty Cosmetics range. Her lingerie range has gone down so well too that she feels she needs to strike while the iron’s hot. Whenever she drops pics of her modelling the gear, sales go up,” said the source.

In October last year, Rihanna told Vogue magazine that she was working on the project and that it would be different from anything else she’d ever produced.

“It’s not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you’re going to feel the elements in all of the tracks […] Reggae always feels right to me. It’s in my blood. It doesn’t matter how far or long removed I am from that culture or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves. It’s always the same high. Even though I’ve explored other genres of music, it was time to go back to something that I haven’t really homed in on completely for a body of work.”

Rihanna hasn’t released an album since her eighth, Anti in 2016.

It’s no surprise, however, that she’s chosen to focus on her fashion lines as she’s reportedly made US $60,00,00,000 with her Fenty brand.

“Fans hopes for R9 will be kept on hold while Rihanna builds her beauty empire as she plots to become the next beauty billionaire. She’s realized there is more money in the beauty game than music as record sales die down and live touring faces big competition,” the source continued.

Fans have been clamoring for the album, and she’s even had to respond to internet trolls like back in April when a fan asked her about the album during an Instagram live. She replied: “If one of y’all ask me about the album one more time when I’m trying to save the world, unlike y’all president… on sight.”

Her fight against the coronavirus is also another reason why she’s delayed the album.

Rihanna’s foundation, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF), has already donated $5 million to coronavirus relief efforts, and they donated personal protective equipment (PPE) to New York State.

She has also donated to hospitals in Barbados.

Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Amor Mottley, two days ago, sent thanks to the superstar for another donation of 4,000 tablets. Riri’s gesture will help needy children on the island to continue their education during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Dancehallmag