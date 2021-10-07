Rihanna to Open Savage x Fenty Physical Stores in 2022

Rihanna is expanding her lingerie line in a major way.

The Savage x Fenty owner is reportedly opening physical store locations for fans to shop in person versus online. Per Daily Mail, stores are set to begin opening in 2022.

Christiane Pendarvis, the brand’s chief marketing and design officer, notes that they can “absolutely see some stores in 2022” for those “customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

The report also notes that pop-up stores in Europe are also being talked about. As of now, however, there’s nothing concrete about Europe.

The news comes after Rihanna’s third annual fashion show for the brand. The show, Vol. 3, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Though the line is beloved for its inclusivity in style, sizes, and gender, there was some backlash immediately following this year’s show.

