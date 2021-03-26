Rihanna teases new music coming “Soon”

Rihanna may be plotting her return.

The global star has been known to toy with fans’ emotions in the past when it comes to releasing her upcoming album R9, but has now proclaimed she’s ready to drop new music.

The Barbados-born multi-hyphenate took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her award-winning eighth studio album, ANTI.

The record, released in 2016, has now spent five years on the Billboard 200 chart, becoming the first album by a Black woman to reach the milestone.

In the comments, fans pressured the singer to mark the milestone with a new release.

Later in the day, Rihanna also replied to an Instagram post, which asked fans which artist they’d like to see her collaborate with.

The post mentioned artists like Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Asian Doll, Doja Cat, Saweetie and City Girls’ Yung Miami. Rihanna ended up siding with the Yung Miami.

The last fans heard from Rihanna was her surprise appearance on PartyNextDoor’s 2020 album, PartyMobile.