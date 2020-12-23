Rihanna Sued for Copyright Infringement

Rihanna has been sued for copyright infringement by Canadian musician King Khan and his daughter Saba Lou, after the pop star allegedly used one of their songs in a Fenty Beauty ad without permission.
The duo allege that Rihanna was not given permission to use the track ‘Good Habits (and Bad)’, which the pair co-wrote for Lou’s 2012 7-inch ‘Until The End’.
The song was used in an Instagram post by Rihanna advertising her brand’s accessories.
The plaintiffs have requested Rihanna no longer use the song and pay them unspecified damages. The ad was viewed 3.4million times, according to the lawsuit.
Rihanna has yet to address the lawsuit.

