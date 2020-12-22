Rihanna says she is “always working on my music” and talks lockdown creativity

Rihanna has discussed what she’s been up to in lockdown, revealing that she’s “always working” on music.

The pop star’s last record was 2016’s ‘Anti’, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of her ninth studio album.

Speaking in a new interview, Rihanna talked about everything she’s been up to during lockdown, her plans for 2021 and the status of her new music.

“I love what I do – but I am always busy and quarantine gave me the time to do things I wouldn’t always have been able to do – watch an entire box set in a day, cook, go for walk,” she told Closer. “It’s important we do little things we enjoy and are kind to ourselves.”

Rihanna revealed that her time spent cooking in quarantine inspired her to start planning a cookbook made up of her favourite Caribbean recipes.

In addition to the cookbook, the ‘Work’ singer also launched a skincare line this year to complement her ever-growing Fenty beauty brand. While she hasn’t released an album in four years, Rihanna also assured fans in the interview that she’s “always working on my music”.

Looking forward to next year, Rihanna added: “2021 is a little unknown for everybody and nobody is sure what restrictions there are going to be. My creativity is within my control though, and I want to take my music and my brands to a different level.”

Last week, Eminem offered an apology to Rihanna on the deluxe version of his album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ for saying that he “sided” with Chris Brown on an old track that leaked online in 2019.