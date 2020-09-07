Rihanna injured in electric scooter accident

Rihanna has suffered facial injuries after “flipping over” on an electric scooter, according to reports in the US.

It comes after photos emerged of the star with what appeared to be bruising on her face as she sat in a car outside a restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday.

Reports are that Rihanna was involved in an accident on an electric scooter.

However, the singer’s representative said she was “healing quickly”.

Meanwhile, the Fenty Beauty founder who recently debuted her Fenty Skin campaign with gender-neutral, inclusive products, recently spoke about her skincare routine and making positive changes in the beauty industry.

In addition to keeping busy with her beauty empire and music career, Rihanna is set to premiere her highly-anticipated Amazon documentary on July 4, 2021.

