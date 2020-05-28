Rihanna eyes Hamptons house that cost $800K for the summer

It’s been 15 years since Rihanna released her debut single, “Pon de Replay.” The singer celebrated the anniversary with fans on social media over Memorial Day weekend — but she may soon be celebrating in style (and in person) on the East End.

The 32-year-old makeup and lingerie mogul is looking for a Hamptons hideaway: She wants to buy, we hear, but is hoping to rent for the summer before making a commitment.

One spot she expressed interest in was 719 Daniels Lane in Sagaponack. The swanky four-bedroom property had been asking $800,000 for the season, but it got snatched up by another summer renter. It’s still on the sales market, though, priced at $18.5 million with Bespoke Real Estate. The 4,300-square-foot modern manse has a pool and Atlantic Ocean views.

The home is owned by Anthony and Melissa Blumberg. Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission settled charges against Anthony, who pled guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud. Anthony agreed to pay $557,300 in fines.

Rihanna wanted to be on the ocean, a spy says, but since she also loves jet-skiing, Sag Harbor may offer better options. “She doesn’t really have a budget, she just knows what she wants,” the source adds.

The Barbadian-born beauty was still looking for a spot as she rang in #15YearsOfRihanna on May 24, the day “Pon de Replay” came out in 2005.

“Thank you for all the love on this hashtag today! Man, this is trippy,” Rihanna wrote in an Instagram story. “Feels like just yesterday I was shaking in the hallways of Def Jam waiting to audition for Jay[-Z]. ‘Pon de Replay’ is where it all began. … 15 years later and I’m here because God led me to you, and you guys have held me up, supported me, tolerated me, loved me, kept it too real with me, and we gon always be connected because of that!”

Source: Page Six