Rihanna & Drake Spotted Getting CozyAgain In NYC After Hassan Jameel Split

New year, new go at romance? The same day that Rihanna’s split from Hassan Jameel was revealed, she was spotted getting close with Drake at a concert in New York City.

Giving it another go? Rihanna and her ex Drake got up close and personal at an A$AP Rocky concert in New York on January 17. The former couple was attending the event as part of Yams Day, a benefit concert honoring the late A$AP Mob founder A$AP Yams. A fan took video of the pair together looking cozy. The reunion came on the same day the news dropped that Rihanna, 31, and her boyfriend of two-and-a-half-years Hassan Jameel had split. Already Drizzy was right there by RiRi’s side. These two just can’t quit each other.

Drake and Rihanna dated briefly in the fall of 2016. That came after he famously told Rihanna while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award at the August  2016 VMAs that he’d been in love with her since he was 22-years-old. She was absolutely floored and soon the pair started dating exclusively. Unfortunately, that commitment fizzled out. By Dec. 2016, Drake, 33, had moved on to a flirtation with Jennifer Lopez, 50. They shared cuddly Instagram pics together over several months that followed.

It would be so amazing if these two rekindled their romance because their chemistry is insane! Their collaborations, their concert appearances, their playful PDA over the years…it’s always been so electric. Rihanna and Drake are positively made for each other. Fans have always loved them together and now that some time has passed, maybe Drizzy is in a place where he can settle down and be a one woman man. Rihanna proved with Hassan that she’s capable of a committed long-term romance.

It’s still unclear what caused RiRi and Hassan’s breakup. Rihanna was first photographed with the Saudi billionaire in June of 2017, making out in pool while in Spain. Though she kept their relationship fairly private, Rihanna just gushed about him to Vogue only four months ago. In Oct. 2019, she said, “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy,” though she didn’t refer to Hassan by name. Now that he’s out of the picture, Drake seems to have impeccable timing when it comes to reconnecting with RiRi.

Source: Hollywood Life

