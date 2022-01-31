Rihanna Breaks the Internet with Pregnancy News

Rihanna is pregnant!

The “Diamonds” singer and fashion mogul, 33, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky.

The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom to reveal her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels.

In one of the sweet photos, which were snapped in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up, the rapper kisses the soon-to-be mom on her forehead as they enjoy a snowy walk outdoors.

Back in May, A$AP Rocky told GQ about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the “love of my life.”

When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, “So much better. So much better when you got ‘the One.’ She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

