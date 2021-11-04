Rihanna Announces “RIH ISSUES” of All Her Albums

Rihanna has revealed that she is set to release limited edition vinyl “RIH ISSUES” of all eight of her studio albums.

On Thursday (Nov. 4), the “Love On The Brain” singer took to social media to announce the news, tweeting, “The RIH ISSUE. Cop these limited edition color vinyl + exclusive merch sets before dey gon!!! Pre-order now at ri-hanna.io/rihissue.”

She also shared a visual that included each of the unique vinyl records that are colored in correlation to their original album covers. Each vinyl will come with an exclusive T-shirt or hoodie that relates to the LP.

Fans will be able to enjoy all of Rih’s classic hits from her debut studio album Music of the Sun to her most recent project Anti, which dropped back in 2016, as they continue to wait patiently for her ninth album to drop.

Back in September, the Bajan beauty shared details about her new music, which she says will be “completely different” from her previous work.