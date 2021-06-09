Rick’s Café back in business subsequent to COVID-19 breach

Rick’s Café is now allowed to resume its services after a seven days closure following an alleged breach of the COVID-19 protocols that were observed in a viral video at a Mocha Fest party held at the renowned attraction on Thursday, May 27.

This announcement was made by Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie yesterday.

On May 28, the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) withdrew Rick’s Café’s COVID-19 compliance permit and says the entity “will be required to undergo a recertification exercise to ensure strict adherence to the established COVID-19 health protocols before they can be allowed to accept patrons and tourists at the venue again.”

However, following the withdrawal Rick’s Café has “redoubled their compliance training” as promised and had their compliance license reissued. This revelation was made by Minister McKenzie in a statement on Tuesday.

“It emerged during our meeting with the management of the entity [Rick’s Café] that its Places of Amusement License had expired…since then, they have completed the application process, and the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation has issued them with this license,” he stated.

Therefore, Rick’s Cafe is now compliant and is ready to reopen its operations.

McKenzie also revealed that the entity “was already properly certified by the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Ministry of Health and Wellness” and, therefore, it will be allowed to return to business.

However, McKenzie quickly emphasized that despite the reopening of the venue, it will not be allowed to host parties or any other entertainment events “as these are still banned by Order across the island”.

The Local government Minister assured the public that with their help and the proper management of COVID-19 by the Government, the country will reopen quickly.

“To this end, we continue to seek the public’s help in reporting any breaches as they occur. If there is far greater compliance with the public health protocols, we will more quickly get to the goal of a full resumption of economic and social life,” McKenzie guaranteed.

However, the presentation offered no indication whether any charges were laid against the operators of Rick’s Café as promised by McKenzie in regards to the alleged breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA). This saw videos surfacing online on May 27, showing scores of partygoers at the venue, gyrating at a week-long party dubbed ‘Mocha Fest,’ while disregarding the COVID-19 safety protocols. The party was an annual event, held only for tourists in which no locals were allowed.

This raised many questions about the Government’s knowledge of this widely advertised event taking place. Many entertainers and influencers went in a frenzy on social media to express their disappointments and blamed the Government for what they said seemed to be an act of double standard.

