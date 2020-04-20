Richie Spice Releases Video For ‘Valley of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)’

Reggae singer Richie Spice has released the official music video for his new single “Valley of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)”.

Produced by Clive Hunt, the single is another preview of the new album coming this Spring from the roots reggae veteran.

The vibrant video directed by Samo Kush-I Johnson, combines lush scenic shots with powerful thematic messages. The video concludes with quotes by Haile Selassie.

On the song, Richie states “Stand still Humanity and observe the works of the Almighty, have no fear keep safe because the Reggae music will reveal all truth in this time.”

Richie Spice has been in the news recently regarding another single “Together We Stand” which was released in October 2019. The song was adopted as the theme song for Telethon Jamaica- Together We Stand, held last Sunday for COVID-19 relief efforts in Jamaica.

This weekend, select radio partners; VIBE 105 FM (Toronto, Canada), Irie Jam Radio (New York, NY) WPFW 89.3 FM (Washington, D.C.) and DaFlava Radio (Atlanta, GA), Riddims Marketing (Florida), will devote on-air segments to feature the song, share information and solicit donations.

With over 111 Million Streams across all platforms and known for his core hit reggae songs Earth A Run Red, Youth Dem So Cold, Marijuana, Brown Skin and Ghetto Girl, Richie Spice has recorded 8 albums for VP Records in his career including his debut album Spice In Your Life which earned unanimous critical praise, Streets To Africa, Gideon Boot which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Reggae chart, in May 2008 and Book of Job in 2011.

Source: Dancehallmag