Richie Spice And Bobby Konders Team Up For ‘Red Hot’ Mixtape: Listen

Following the roots inspired single “Valley of Jehoshaphat (Red Hot)”, Richie Spice and Massive B’s Bobby Konders have released the ‘Red Hot‘ mixtape.

Red Hot features Richie Spice’s impressive catalogue and new hits off of the new album “Together We Stand” due out on June 12th, 2020.

Bobby Konders is a well-known reggae/dancehall radio DJ in New York City.

Richie Spice has been in the news recently for the album’s first single “Together We Stand” which was released in October 2019. The song was adopted as the theme song for Telethon Jamaica- Together We Stand, held Sunday April 12 for COVID-19 relief efforts in Jamaica.

With over 111 Million Streams across all platforms, Richie is known for his core hit reggae songs Earth A Run Red, Youth Dem So Cold, Marijuana, Brown Skin and Ghetto Girl. He has recorded 8 albums for VP Records during his career including his debut album Spice In Your Life which earned unanimous critical praise, Streets To Africa, Gideon Boot which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Reggae chart, in May 2008 and Book of Job in 2011.

Listen to the Red Hot mixtape below.

Source: Dancehallmag